Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 326 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,496 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYFT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total value of $778,239.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,642 shares of company stock worth $3,394,827 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.23.

LYFT opened at $52.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.90. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.63 and a 12 month high of $68.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

