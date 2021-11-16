Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a decrease of 76.5% from the October 14th total of 167,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
VRIG opened at $25.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.10. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52 week low of $24.91 and a 52 week high of $25.13.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd.
