Invesco Ltd. Trims Position in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,909,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,664 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.43% of CI Financial worth $53,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIXX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 851.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in CI Financial by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in CI Financial by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in CI Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CI Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. 41.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CIXX stock opened at $23.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. CI Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

CIXX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Desjardins boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.28.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

