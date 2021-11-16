Invesco Ltd. Sells 119,757 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000,577 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 119,757 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $57,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Toll Brothers by 322.2% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,900,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Toll Brothers by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,642,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,269,000 after purchasing an additional 589,777 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 2,447.1% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 499,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 479,624 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 640.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 553,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,858,000 after purchasing an additional 478,924 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Toll Brothers by 61.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,218,000 after purchasing an additional 310,955 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $63.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 5.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.98. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $41.22 and a one year high of $68.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.66.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

