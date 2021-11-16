Invesco Ltd. Purchases 18,210 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 607,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.43% of EnerSys worth $59,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,015,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,456,000 after purchasing an additional 106,333 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in EnerSys by 8.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,706,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,949,000 after acquiring an additional 135,983 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in EnerSys by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,295,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,631,000 after acquiring an additional 16,697 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,151,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,576,000 after purchasing an additional 27,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 819,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $82.59 on Tuesday. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $72.66 and a 1 year high of $104.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.05). EnerSys had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other EnerSys news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $603,642.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,015,148.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total transaction of $379,668.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,981.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

