Invesco Ltd. Has $61.27 Million Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 27.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 768,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,876 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $61,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Diodes by 874.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Diodes by 285.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Diodes by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research reduced their price target on Diodes to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $108.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.40. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.39. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $61.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $109,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jin Zhao sold 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.30, for a total value of $113,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,424.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,709 shares of company stock valued at $12,992,238. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

