Invesco Ltd. Acquires 879,905 Shares of Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,388,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 879,905 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 19.92% of Sunworks worth $56,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Sunworks by 2,147.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sunworks by 1,687.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 22,982 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Sunworks in the first quarter valued at $590,000. 34.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ:SUNW opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. Sunworks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $29.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.45 million, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.40.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Sunworks had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 28.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunworks, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunworks Profile

Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic based power systems for the residential, commercial, and agricultural markets. Its services include design, system engineering, procurement, project installation, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance. The company was founded by Roland F.

