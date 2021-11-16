Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 82.9% from the October 14th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ:BSMO opened at $25.74 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $25.59 and a 1 year high of $25.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000.

