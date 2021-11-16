Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Holdings Reduced by Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,622 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for about 3.5% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total value of $17,776,615.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 9,343 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.56, for a total value of $5,255,998.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $562.26.

Intuit stock opened at $626.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $171.13 billion, a PE ratio of 83.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $574.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $519.10. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.72 and a 52 week high of $632.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.32%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

