Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the October 14th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IKTSY remained flat at $$69.33 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 271 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,878. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Intertek Group has a 1-year low of $63.71 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $1.4645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $1.45. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%.

Several research analysts have commented on IKTSY shares. Cheuvreux raised Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Intertek Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup raised Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

