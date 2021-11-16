Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

IKTSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intertek Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

IKTSY opened at $69.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.04. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of $63.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50.

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

