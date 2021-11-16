International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a Canada-based resource exploration company possessing a portfolio of Alaskan and Nevada based gold and base metal exploration projects. The Company is currently focused on the Livengood Gold Project located in the north of Fairbanks, Alaska. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of International Tower Hill Mines in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of THM stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $167.62 million, a PE ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 0.57. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THM. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 11,955,006 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,529 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,225,474 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 184,558 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 422,345 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 20,542 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 612.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 199,256 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,235 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.

