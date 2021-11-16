International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises about 1.7% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% in the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.43.

IBM stock opened at $118.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.89 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.94. The stock has a market cap of $106.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.