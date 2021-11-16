Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 2,260 ($29.53) price objective on the stock.

ICP has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,560 ($33.45) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Intermediate Capital Group alerts:

Shares of ICP opened at GBX 2,347 ($30.66) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £6.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90. Intermediate Capital Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,387 ($31.19). The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,173.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,152.48.

In other Intermediate Capital Group news, insider Davies of Abersoch bought 1,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,119 ($27.68) per share, for a total transaction of £37,612.25 ($49,140.65).

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.