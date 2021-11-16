Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.350-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $810 million-$810 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $803.53 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.800-$2.850 EPS.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $93.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.32. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $52.26 and a 52-week high of $96.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.98.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IPAR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.50.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $556,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inter Parfums stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,404 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Inter Parfums worth $10,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

