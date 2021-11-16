Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.800-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $925 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $903.23 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.350-$2.350 EPS.

Shares of IPAR stock traded up $1.48 on Tuesday, hitting $94.90. 240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,647. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $52.26 and a one year high of $96.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Inter Parfums from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. BWS Financial raised their target price on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Inter Parfums from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.50.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $556,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inter Parfums stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 84.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

