Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) PT Raised to $129.00

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its target price hoisted by analysts at DA Davidson from $113.00 to $129.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on IPAR. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

Inter Parfums stock opened at $93.42 on Tuesday. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $52.26 and a 52-week high of $96.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.44 and a 200-day moving average of $75.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $556,992.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the third quarter worth $2,340,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter worth about $403,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

