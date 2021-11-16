Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Insperity were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the second quarter worth $91,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Insperity by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Insperity by 1,283.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Insperity during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NSP opened at $119.26 on Tuesday. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.24 and a 12 month high of $129.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.51.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 29,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total value of $3,554,794.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 31,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $3,708,038.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,900 shares of company stock worth $17,319,549. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.90.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

