Insider Selling: Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total value of C$360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,600,000.

Brian Robie Hedges also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Russel Metals alerts:

On Thursday, November 11th, Brian Robie Hedges sold 24,547 shares of Russel Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.51, for a total transaction of C$871,762.16.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Brian Robie Hedges sold 20,000 shares of Russel Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.98, for a total transaction of C$719,656.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Brian Robie Hedges sold 10,000 shares of Russel Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.65, for a total transaction of C$346,500.00.

TSE:RUS traded down C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$35.31. The stock had a trading volume of 114,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90. Russel Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$19.90 and a twelve month high of C$37.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Russel Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.86.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.