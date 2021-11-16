Insider Selling: Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) CEO Sells 10,670 Shares of Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $8.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $369.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,840,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,891,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $312.38 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $348.53 and a 200 day moving average of $361.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Mastercard by 14.3% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 87.0% in the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.7% in the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.3% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.5% in the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 441,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,323,000 after purchasing an additional 42,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.43.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

