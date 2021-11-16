Insider Selling: Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Director Sells 38,096 Shares of Stock

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 38,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $283,053.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CDEV traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $7.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,017,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,033,602. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 6.10.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 8.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 5.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,347 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 24.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,345 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 114,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CDEV shares. TheStreet upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist raised their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centennial Resource Development presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.53.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

