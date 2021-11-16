Insider Selling: Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Director Sells 38,096 Shares of Stock

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 38,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $283,053.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ CDEV traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $7.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,017,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,033,602. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 6.10.
Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CDEV shares. TheStreet upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist raised their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centennial Resource Development presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.53.
About Centennial Resource Development
Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
