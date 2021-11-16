Insider Buying: Vista Gold Corp. (TSE:VGZ) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Vista Gold Corp. (TSE:VGZ) (NYSEMKT:VGZ) Director Tracy Stevenson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.02 per share, with a total value of C$10,161.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 413,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$419,866.38.

Shares of Vista Gold stock traded down C$0.02 on Monday, reaching C$0.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,062. The company has a market capitalization of C$107.81 million and a P/E ratio of -8.60. Vista Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.85 and a 52-week high of C$1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

VGZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Vista Gold from C$1.93 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

