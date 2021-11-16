Insider Buying: Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) CEO Acquires 200,000 Shares of Stock

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $43.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UBER. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

