Insider Buying: ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Insider Purchases 1,622,000 Shares of Stock

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) insider ECN CAPITAL CORP. purchased 1,622,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.00 per share, with a total value of C$16,223,406.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,683,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,834,534.51.

ECN opened at C$10.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion and a PE ratio of 123.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.06, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 2.00. ECN Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of C$5.73 and a 12-month high of C$11.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.50 target price on shares of ECN Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday. Standpoint Research lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.34.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

