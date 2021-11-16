Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Given Hold Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their hold rating on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a C$10.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.50 to C$10.25 in a report on Friday, August 13th.

TSE:INO.UN opened at C$9.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$311.85 million and a P/E ratio of 33.45. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$8.15 and a 12-month high of C$10.26.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

