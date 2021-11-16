Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

INE has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. CSFB set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$24.98.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

TSE INE opened at C$19.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 407.83. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of C$18.37 and a 12-month high of C$32.48. The firm has a market cap of C$3.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -69.30%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.