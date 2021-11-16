Injective Protocol Price Down 9.7% Over Last Week (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. One Injective Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $12.17 or 0.00019798 BTC on popular exchanges. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $531.21 million and $126.15 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Injective Protocol has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00049500 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.76 or 0.00220878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00010762 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Injective Protocol Profile

Injective Protocol (INJ) is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,655,553 coins. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Injective Protocol Coin Trading

