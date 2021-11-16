Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Stake Lessened by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,653 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 1.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 6.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ingevity in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 46.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NGVT. TheStreet cut shares of Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.40.

NGVT opened at $82.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.32 and its 200-day moving average is $80.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $63.43 and a twelve month high of $89.55.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.29 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

