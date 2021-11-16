Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IFNNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.
Infineon Technologies stock opened at $48.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.35 and its 200-day moving average is $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of $31.46 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The company has a market cap of $63.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59.
About Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.
