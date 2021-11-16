Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IFNNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Infineon Technologies stock opened at $48.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.35 and its 200-day moving average is $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of $31.46 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The company has a market cap of $63.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 14.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Infineon Technologies will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

