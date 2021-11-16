indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Price Target Raised to $16.00

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded indie Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of NASDAQ INDI opened at $15.73 on Friday. indie Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $15.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.63.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that indie Semiconductor will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 183.0% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,920,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,575,000 after buying an additional 3,181,687 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $9,775,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $9,567,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $7,131,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $7,204,000. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

