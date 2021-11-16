indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Price Target Raised to $16.00

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded indie Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.75.
Shares of NASDAQ INDI opened at $15.73 on Friday. indie Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $15.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.63.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 183.0% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,920,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,575,000 after buying an additional 3,181,687 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $9,775,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $9,567,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $7,131,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $7,204,000. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.
indie Semiconductor Company Profile
indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.
