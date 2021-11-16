IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Given New $1.75 Price Target at Raymond James

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $2.00 to $1.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform market weight rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of IMV in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of IMV in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $1.38 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.88.

Get IMV alerts:

Shares of IMV stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. IMV has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). IMV had a negative net margin of 14,569.68% and a negative return on equity of 118.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IMV will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in IMV by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 43,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IMV in the second quarter worth $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in IMV by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 148,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in IMV in the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in IMV by 252.4% in the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 162,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

IMV Company Profile

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.