IMS Capital Management Sells 5 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

IMS Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,970.46 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,694.00 and a 12-month high of $3,012.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,837.70 and its 200-day moving average is $2,640.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,156.15.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.