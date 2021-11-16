IMS Capital Management Purchases Shares of 3,248 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM stock opened at $95.45 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.42 and a 12 month high of $106.51. The firm has a market cap of $148.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.63.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.60.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.