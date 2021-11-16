IMS Capital Management Purchases 568 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

IMS Capital Management raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,575 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines accounts for about 1.1% of IMS Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.38.

NYSE LUV opened at $48.53 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -982.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.99) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

