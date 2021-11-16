IMS Capital Management Has $668,000 Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

IMS Capital Management grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PEP shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $163.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.35. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $166.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $226.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

