IMS Capital Management Has $423,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 87,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 56,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 33,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark upped their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFE opened at $49.35 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $276.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

