IMS Capital Management Has $4.33 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

IMS Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,101 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 2.5% of IMS Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 344,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,414,000 after buying an additional 19,560 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 202,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 92,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 13,494 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 319,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,000,000 after buying an additional 42,447 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares during the period.

JPST stock opened at $50.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.71.

