Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.40.

IMUX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Immunic from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of IMUX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,448. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average is $10.75. Immunic has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $28.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.98.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Immunic will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMUX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Immunic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,531,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in Immunic by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 924,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Immunic by 48.9% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,370,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,132,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Immunic by 53.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,126,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,808,000 after acquiring an additional 391,501 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic in the third quarter worth $3,450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.98% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

