Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) CFO Aaron Akerman Sells 4,014 Shares

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) CFO Aaron Akerman sold 4,014 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $27,134.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of IMMR traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.91. 1,522,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,368. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.72. Immersion Co. has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $16.64. The company has a market capitalization of $228.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.86.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Immersion had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 53.02%. The business had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Immersion Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities downgraded Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMMR. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Immersion by 149.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Immersion by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 15,148 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Immersion by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 16,908 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Immersion in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,595,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Immersion by 366.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 20,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

About Immersion

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

