Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Holdings Increased by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,999 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $6,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total transaction of $41,804.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total value of $139,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at $19,214,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,146 shares of company stock valued at $5,896,697 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $378.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,164. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.65 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $417.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $440.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.00.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

