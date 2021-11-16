II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.750-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $790 million-$840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $844.64 million.

IIVI opened at $65.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.78. II-VI has a 1 year low of $54.35 and a 1 year high of $100.44.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $795.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.79 million. II-VI had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IIVI shares. Barclays downgraded shares of II-VI from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of II-VI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of II-VI from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, II-VI has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.93.

In other news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $93,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Corasanti sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $558,231.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,320 shares of company stock worth $664,210. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

