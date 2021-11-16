II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “II-VI Incorporated designs, manufactures and markets optical and opto-electronic components, devices and materials for infrared, near-infrared, visible light, x-ray and gamma ray instrumentation. The Company’s infrared optics business manufactures optical and opto-electronic components sold under the II-VI brand name and used primarily in CO2 lasers. The Company’s near-infrared optics business manufactures near-infrared & visible light products for industrial, scientific, military & medical instruments and laser gain materials and products for solid-state YAG and YLF lasers at the Company’s VLOC subsidiary. The Company’s military infrared optics business manufactures infrared products for military applications under the Exotic Electro-Optics brand name. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays cut II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut II-VI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, II-VI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $65.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 3.20. II-VI has a 1-year low of $54.35 and a 1-year high of $100.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.83.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $795.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. II-VI’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $93,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Corasanti sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $558,231.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,320 shares of company stock valued at $664,210. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 11.7% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,576,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI in the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI in the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in II-VI by 7.4% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 9,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

