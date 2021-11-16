IG Gold (IGG) Market Cap Tops $9.14 Million

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Over the last seven days, IG Gold has traded down 17% against the dollar. One IG Gold coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. IG Gold has a total market cap of $9.14 million and $115,680.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00068521 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000351 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00049019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

IG Gold Profile

IG Gold (CRYPTO:IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

