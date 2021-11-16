IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 109,318 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 219,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,070,000 after purchasing an additional 133,900 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 957.9% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after purchasing an additional 74,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 62,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $81.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.07. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.21 and a 52 week high of $82.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

