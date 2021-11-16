IFP Advisors Inc Increases Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 720.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 116,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,966,000 after purchasing an additional 102,335 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 34,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $258.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.50. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $190.19 and a 52-week high of $261.48.

