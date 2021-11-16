IFP Advisors Inc Has $4.41 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,363 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 37,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 1,546,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,491,000 after acquiring an additional 29,651 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,205,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 69,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 12,165 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $63.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.26. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $69.87.

