IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 84.49%.

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $897.48 million, a PE ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.81.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

In related news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $39,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $250,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,816.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,116 shares of company stock valued at $362,175 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 25.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 4,903.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.