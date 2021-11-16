IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 84.49%.
Shares of NASDAQ IDYA opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $897.48 million, a PE ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.81.
In related news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $39,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $250,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,816.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,116 shares of company stock valued at $362,175 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.11.
About IDEAYA Biosciences
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
