ichi.farm (ICHI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $76,547.00

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. ichi.farm has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. One ichi.farm coin can now be purchased for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00068434 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00071374 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00093769 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,271.27 or 0.99661396 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,222.87 or 0.06982722 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About ichi.farm

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

