Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 98.8% from the October 14th total of 98,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 314,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ICNAF opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.26. Icanic Brands has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $0.65.

Icanic Brands Company Profile

Icanic Brands Company Inc operates as a cannabis branded products manufacturer in California and Nevada. It offers X-Sprays, a brand of life enhancement products administered through an oral spray delivery system. The company markets and sells cannabinoid and cannabis-infused sprays, and non-cannabis infused sprays, as well as infused pre-rolls.

