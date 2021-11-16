iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM’s. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of iCAD in a report on Monday, August 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, iCAD presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Shares of iCAD stock opened at $8.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $215.06 million, a P/E ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 1.01. iCAD has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $21.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.72.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 17.38% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iCAD will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Jonathan Go sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $95,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $110,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,750 shares of company stock worth $420,425. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iCAD by 33.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 11,651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iCAD by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,281,000 after acquiring an additional 32,006 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of iCAD by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iCAD by 14.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iCAD by 638.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 95,618 shares during the last quarter. 49.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

